Kimber Contours, of Castle Rock, owned and operated by Kurt Kimber, Chris Kimber and Carol Lowry, was recognized as the 2020 Dakota County Outstanding Conservationist for the organization's commitment to conservation by staff and supervisors of Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District (DCSWCD).
A press release states that every year, the DCSWCD honors a landowner, business or organization for their contributions to conserve or restore natural resources in Dakota County. The DCSWCD reportedly commends Kimber Contours for being leaders in conservation and supporting clean water practices.
The sibling’s mission for the farm, which totals 240 acres of contoured land in Castle Rock Township, is to grow food for local consumption. Crops grown include food-grade soybeans, wheat and other small grains, sweet corn, dry peas and the new perennial grain, KernzaR (intermediate wheatgrass).
The release states the group implemented several conservation practices over the past seven years including: Becoming organic certified in 2017, contour farming, reduced tillage, mowing as a partial substitute for tillage, and the use of cover crops. The farm became a certified participant in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) in 2017. With guidance from the DCSWCD and United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, they planted 15 acres of native prairie STRIPS (Science-based Trials of Rowcrops Integrated with Prairie Strips) last year to reduce soil and water runoff. In collaboration with the Cannon River Watershed Partnership and the University of Minnesota Forever Green Initiative, they planted 5 acres of KernzaR in 2019 and added another five acres in 2020.
Investigating in agroforestry, they partnered with agriculture specialists last year to plant chestnut trees on some well-drained hilltops. They are reportedly excited about the prospects of perennial grain and woody agriculture as additional food sources that aid in soil building and water retention.
"Kurt, Chris and Carol strive to farm more sustainably and be good stewards of the land," the release states. "They partner and network with area growers, processors and researchers to implement and expand our local food web and the associated supply chain. This work is motivated as a response to the many challenges facing human civilization."
See dakotaswcd.org or contact their office at 651-480-7777 for more information on this award program or other DCSWCD programs and activities.