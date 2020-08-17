The Northfield Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) is premiering the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Virtual Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 on the city of Northfield’s YouTube page: https://bit.ly/3h52aup.
A press release states the virtual celebration will include recorded videos of each winning poet reading their poems at one of its installation sites in the city.
The ACC applauds and congratulates the winners of Northfield’s 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Competition:
• Anna Bergstrom
• Danielle Dasheur
• Heidi Magnuson (two poems)
• Steve McCown (two poems)
• Drew Weis
The ACC will have a second round of sidewalk poetry submissions exclusively for Spanish language poems from Sept. 15 to Nov. 2 to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month at the Northfield Public Library. Selected poems will be installed in the summer of 2021.
In 2011, Northfield launched its annual Sidewalk Poetry Project. In the 10 years of the project, 88 poems, resulting in the viewing of 57 local poets, have been selected for imprinting in more than 260 locations across the community.
The release states this activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. Additional support is provided by the Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library.
An interactive map of the poems can be found on the Arts & Culture Commission page of the city of Northfield website: ci.northfield.mn.us/poetry.