Dakota Electric Association has canceled its annual meeting scheduled for April 30, but board elections will continue as usual with ballots to be mailed on April 13.
A press release states members can vote online at dakotaelectric.com using the electronic passcode included with the ballot, or by mailing the ballot in the postage-paid envelope to Survey and Ballot Systems. Ballots must be received by April 30 to be counted. Ballots should not be dropped off or mailed to Dakota Electric Association’s office.
Following are the candidates running for four seats on the board of directors:
District 1: John (Jack) DeYoe, Lakeville, incumbent
District 2: Bill Middlecamp, Apple Valley
District 3: Margaret D. Schreiner, Eagan, incumbent and James (Jim) Wrobleski, Eagan
District 4: Paul Bakken, Eagan, incumbent and Paul Trapp, Hastings
Directors are elected by membership vote to serve three-year terms on the 12-person board of directors. Also, on the ballot is a bylaw change that, if passed, allows the cooperative to provide a replacement ballot for those who may have lost or never received the original ballot. The bylaws do not currently allow for a replacement ballot.
This year, ballots will not be able to be brought to the annual meeting since the annual meeting has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.