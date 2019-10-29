Following Halloween, residents can drop off their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Northfield Maintenance Facility, 1710 Riverview Drive.
A press release states residents are asked to remove candles, wax, or other non-organic materials and not to include painted pumpkins.
The pumpkins that are collected will be taken to a composting facility in Shakopee by Dick’s Sanitation Inc.
The release states the goal of this event is to reduce the amount of organics that end up in landfills each year.
When food waste goes into the landfill, it releases methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. By composting food and other organic waste, residents are seen as helping cut down on emissions and providing compost that can be used as fertilizer in the future.
This event is part of the city of Northfield’s strategic goal to reduce climate change impacts and make the community more resilient and sustainable.