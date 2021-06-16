After canceling last year's fireworks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Northfield fireworks display will be on Saturday, July 3 at 10 p.m. at Northfield Middle School. Viewing areas near the fireworks display include Northfield Middle School parking lot and south fields, Tyler Park, and the fields north of Jefferson Parkway. While going to or watching the Northfield fireworks display, the public is advised to not block roads, streets, sidewalks, trails or driveways.
In case of bad weather, an alternate day is scheduled for 10 p.m. July 5 at Northfield Middle School. Check the city’s website or social media accounts for any changes to the schedule.
Northfield city offices will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day. The Northfield Public Library will be closed on July 4, but open during their normal business hours on July 5. The Northfield Liquor Store will be open during their normal business hours on July 4 and 5.
Old Memorial Pool will be open during their regular hours on July 3, 4, and 5 from noon to 8 p.m.