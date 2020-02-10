Mader Wetlands Restoration
Presented by Rick Dahlman at 7 p.m. Thursday at Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
A press release states the Maders spent four years restoring their farm in Minnetrista, by converting 41 acres of tiled agricultural back to natural wetlands. It is the first certified Wetlands Credit Bank Restoration project in the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. Dahlman will share the rewards and frustrations of going through the rigorous process which involved years of engineering, berm construction, dealing with invasive plant species, planting native sedges, grasses and wildflowers and even the financial costs and benefits.
Preventing Lyme Disease
Presented by Rick Dahlman at 7 p.m. March 12 at Emmaus Baptist Church
Dahlman, a retired MN DNR forester, has been living with the effects of Lyme disease for over 30 years. As a forester he was constantly exposed to deer ticks (Ixodes scapularis) and unfortunately, one transmitted Lyme disease to him. Though he never had the typical rash, persistent headaches, severe and chronic pain and fatigue and some mobility problems have plagued him. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of a tick, known in Minnesota as the deer tick and in Wisconsin as the bear tick.
For more information, contact Barb at bdbolan@hotmail.com or call 507-649-2874. Everyone is welcome to attend both events.