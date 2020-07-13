Jennifer Antoine of Dundas and Peter Seitz and Teagan Watkins of Northfield were placed on the St. Cloud State University's 2020 spring dean's list.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
