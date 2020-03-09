The city of Northfield and Xcel Energy are collaborating with Minnesota’s Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) and community volunteers to reach out to downtown businesses with information about how they can reduce energy use and save on energy costs.
A press release states energy outreach teams will go door-to-door on March 19, with a goal to reach 200 businesses. The teams will share information about a variety of energy efficiency options available and opportunities to consider solar energy for their business.
Businesses will be able to sign up for free energy assessments through the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Energy Smart program in March and April. These assessments will provide more detailed recommendations to help businesses save energy and money, and connect them to utility program and rebate options that meet their specific needs.
“As a small business owner, it's hard to find time to navigate various energy efficiency options since I'm so busy simply running the business,” said Martha Larson, owner of Hot Spot Music. “By bringing information directly to our doors, this business blitz will give local businesses easy access to information about how to save money and energy. What's even more amazing is that these energy assessments are free for Northfield businesses. There's no reason not to join in.”
Businesses interested in finding ways to reduce energy costs and earn rebates can visit the city’s website: ci.northfield.mn.us/energy. Any business wanting to be sure an energy outreach team will visit them on March 19 should contact Beth Kallestad at 507-645-3074.