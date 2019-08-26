Accelerate Northfield is looking for volunteer tutors for this school year.
According to a press release, the organization, which has been in place since 2011, consists of a collaboration of parents, community members and organizations looking to improve the academic performance of local students.
Accelerate’s reading and math tutors help out primarily in Northfield’s three elementary schools: Bridgewater, Greenvale Park and Sibley. Tutors can also serve at Northfield Middle School and Arcadia Charter School.
The organization is meant to recruit community members to become math or reading tutors. The release states no experience is necessary, just the will to help students. Interested volunteers must complete a background check administered through the school district and be connected to at least one tutoring opportunity through Accelerate Northfield’s database.
Tutors are expected to meet with students on an individual basis or in small groups at least one hour a week, but scheduling is flexible. The release states while most volunteers are students at St. Olaf and Carleton colleges, there is a large representation of Northfield adults in the organization.
More information about Accelerate Northfield is available at www.acceleratenorthfield.org. The website features a tutor orientation and training section and information about the organization’s program and history.