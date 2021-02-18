The Northfield Art & Culture Committee is inviting local artists to share two-dimensional and three-dimensional works made in response to the events of the past year by Feb. 22 to be featured in an art exhibit at City Hall.
Submissions can include those made as a means to help cope with uncertain circumstances, works which explore politically or socially engaged themes, or new techniques and materials discovered while in isolation.
Two-dimensional artworks can include collage, print, painting, photography, and mixed media.
All art must be framed and/or completely ready for installation, with correct mounting hardware affixed to the back of the piece. Artists can submit up to three works of art. Artists must 18 years of age or older and live or work within the Northfield School District.
The exhibit, called Artists Respond, opens March 5 and goes through the end of the year. The artwork will be displayed throughout the first floor of Northfield City Hall.
Artists can find more details on the criteria and submission process at ci.northfield.mn.us/ArtInCityHall.