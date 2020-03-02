City emergency management officials are working with local, state and federal health officials in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has infected people worldwide. There were no confirmed outbreaks in Minnesota as of Friday.
A press release states despite not having any cases in Minnesota, health officials recommend individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. They also suggest following the same steps for avoiding the flu:
• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when your hands are not visibly dirty
• Cover your cough with your sleeve or tissue
• Stay home from work or school when you're sick
Health care providers are screening patients for signs and symptoms of the virus. All suspected virus specimens are sent to the state Health Department and the CDC for testing. Should you have any personal illness concerns, please contact your medical provider.
Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.