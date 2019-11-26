Northfield Hospice invites community members to the lighting ceremony of the “Tree of Remembrance" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Weitz Center, Carleton College, 320 Third St. E, Northfield. According to a press release, The Tree of Remembrance is a community tree that honors loved ones who have passed away and those who still touch our lives.
The release states this is a simple yet meaningful service to remember and celebrate the lives of those we love as we enter the traditional holiday season. A short program culminates with a tree-lighting ceremony, with music presented by Northfield Youth Choirs, followed by light refreshments. This event is free and open to the community.
This is the sixth year for the Tree of Remembrance. Community members can pay tribute to someone special by sponsoring lights on the tree. Donations can be made for a single light ($10) in memory of a loved one, a single light ($10) as a living tribute, or a string of lights ($100) in memory of a loved one.
Donors also can choose to honor a loved one with a keepsake ornament ($25) by a local artist Juliane Shibata. Each tribute is a donation to Northfield Hospice to provide care and comfort to those with life-limiting illnesses.
To arrange your tribute, contact Sara Lippert at Northfield Hospice at 507-646-1457 or lipperts@northfieldhospital.org.