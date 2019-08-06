Two Northfield students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2019: Annika Peterson (Bachelor of Science in plant pathology) and Sarah Stenz (Bachelor of Science in retailing and consumer behavior).
Northfield students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Madison
