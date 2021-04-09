The city of Northfield, with its refuse hauling partner Dick’s Sanitation (DSI), is reportedly pleased to continue offering yard waste curbside pickup and encourages residents to sign up for the service.
According to a press release, the pickup services runs from April to November with the first pickup on April 12. Residents choose from two collection cart size options, 64-gallon and 96-gallon. Yard waste is collected weekly on Monday. The weekly yard waste collection service is $7.50 per month for a total of $90 per year.
“We’re excited to offer the service for a third year," said Public Works Director and City Engineer David Bennett in the release. "We now have over 300 homes signed up and want to continue to expand the program. We hope more Northfield residents find the program to be an accessible and convenient way to responsibly dispose of yard waste.”
Acceptable yard waste items include grass clippings, leaves, tree branches, and plants and flowers. Garbage, rocks and dirt are not accepted.
Customers who are interested in adding yard waste curbside pickup to their collection services should email the city of Northfield Finance Department at utilitybilling@ci.northfield.mn.us.