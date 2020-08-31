Voices of the Valley, a free interpretive program on the Cannon Valley Trail, is presenting live music and naturalist programs this summer. Trail events are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays Sept. 4, 12, 19 and 26, weather permitting, at the Welch Station Access, 26674 144th Ave. Way, Welch.
Sept. 4 — Red Wing Park Naturalist Erin Aadalin of The Red Wing Naturalists program shares information on animals, birds and plants that live near the Cannon Valley Trail and hands out scavenger hunt pages to take home.
Sept. 12 — Kressin Hartl, of Cannon Falls, will perform.
Sept. 19 — the local musical duo InTandem, with Brenda Owens of Cannon Falls and Lee Mensinger of Red Wing, will return to perform folk, blues and roots standards on guitars, banjo, mandolin and ukuleles.
Sept. 26 — Helen Forsythe of Northfield, will serenade folks on the trail with folk and bluegrass banjo playing.
A press release states this location can also be accessed by driving if you’d like to enjoy the events but aren’t able to bike the trail. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, listen to the music and picnic. Social distancing will be observed and recommended at all events. See cannonvalleytrail.com for more information on purchasing passes or if you have naturalist information or a talent you’d like to share through the Voices of the Valley program.