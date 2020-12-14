Nancy Antoine of Dundas was reappointed to the Board of School Administrators by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Her term will begin Jan. 4, 2021 and expires Jan. 6, 2025.
A press release states the Board of School Administrators consists of 10 members who are appointed by the governor and are responsible for the licensing of nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, directors of special education, and directors of community education across the state of Minnesota.
The board is also charged with approving university preparation programs for school administrators, establishing and approving continuing education requirements, and enforcing the Code of Ethics.