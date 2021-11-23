The city of Northfield is seeking applicants to fill three volunteer positions for vacancies on the city’s Charter Commission. The vacancies are for terms that expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Any registered voter of the City of Northfield may submit an application. No person is disqualified from serving on the Charter Commission by reason of holding any other elective or appointive office other than judicial.
Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1.
For additional information on the Charter Commission and a link to the online application, please visit the City of Northfield’s website ci.northfield.mn.us/Charter.
Paper applications are available at the Northfield Public Library or by contacting Sara Kavitz, administrative associate/deputy city clerk at 507-645-3060 or via email at sara.kavitz@ci.northfield.mn.us.