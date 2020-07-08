The Northfield Downtown Development Corp. has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
A press release states accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
NDDC’s performance is evaluated directly by Rethos Main Streets, which works in partnership with Main Street America. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“This is a great accomplishment for the NDDC and the Northfield community,” said Greg Siems, NDDC executive director. “Our organization has worked hard for 20 years to improve and advocate for the downtown, and national accreditation now gives us even more motivation and credibility to continue this important work.”