Local college student, Nicole Koziolek, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Koziolek will continue to study agricultural communications at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply.