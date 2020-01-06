A press release states the Minnesota FFA Alumni Association has created a systematic, sustainable leadership enhancement program for FFA Alumni/Supporters in Minnesota.
"This new leadership program involves enhancing and building alumni member leadership skills which, in turn, will sustain and improve agriculture education in Minnesota," the release states. "John Peterson lives in the Northfield area and was selected to participate in this exciting, life-changing personal development program."
Over the past four years, 93 FFA Alumni members have participated in the President’s Circle leadership training program delivered by Welchlin Communication Strategies. Core training included a strong focus on teamwork, conflict resolution, mentor leadership and strategic planning.
The release states training is delivered by one of the busiest keynote speakers in the U.S., Kit Welchlin, who is often described as “high energy” and “entertaining.”
"Kit weaves his light-hearted sense of humor and practical stories and strategies into his keynote presentations and seminars, whether he’s speaking about how to improve customer service, stress management in the workplace, intergenerational communication or how to handle difficult people,” the release states.
Peterson began training in early December and will wrap up the leadership development activities in early March. The December training occurred at the Oliver Kelley Farm, a Minnesota State Historical site and learning center in Elk River that includes the farmstead of Oliver Kelley, founder of The Grange, the first national farm organization as well as a state-of-the-art learning and conference center. The Oliver Kelley Farm tells the story of both farm life in the mid to late 1800’s, as well as the story of modern agriculture.
"John will be recognized for his commitment to personal development and interest in improving agriculture during the Minnesota FFA Alumni State Conference on Feb. 29 at Alexandria Technical College," the release states.