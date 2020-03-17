The Northfield Chamber of Commerce is working with the Northfield Economic Development Authority to meet the needs of businesses at this time.
A press release states the purpose of this survey being undertaken is to better understand what current and imminent impacts Northfield's business community is experiencing related to COVID-19, to better deliver needed information and supportive programs and services.
"Each question is optional," the Chamber states. "All survey responses will be shared with the Northfield Economic Development Authority. Your feedback will be very valuable to us, and will also help the Chamber to communicate the impacts experienced by our business community to municipal, state and federal leaders.
See bit.ly/northfieldbusiness to take the survey.