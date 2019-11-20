Dakota County will hold its annual Truth in Taxation public hearing to discuss the 2020 Dakota County budget and proposed property taxes at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings. The hearing will include a presentation detailing the 2020 budget and an opportunity for residents to comment and ask questions.
A press release states the proposed budget will increase the overall tax levy by 2.9% or less in 2020. Holding the maximum levy increase to no more than 2.9% is expected to again place the county among the lowest property tax rates per capita in the state next year.
Under the proposed maximum levy, a typical home valued at $280,200 will pay about $10.46 more in county tax next year.
The release states county residents can access their proposed 2020 property tax notices online and sign up to receive their proposed notices, property tax statements and valuation notices by email using the Property Information Search at www.dakotacounty.us, search property information search.