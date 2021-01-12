Southeastern Minnesota Poets winners of their Bright Light Stories in the Night Poetry and Illustration Contest included numerous Northfielders as both winners, semifinalists and honorable mention recipients.
A press release states they are as follows:
Poetry winners — D.E. Green, Tree on a Hill: Marine-on-St. Croix, Minnesota and Steven McCown, Genesis. Green and McCown will each receive $100 and publication in the chapbook.
Poetry semifinalists are — Becky Boling and Heidi Magnuson
Illustration honorable mention — Toni Easterson, who will receive a $50 prize to create a broadside for an honorable mention poem.
Judges for the contest were Minnesota poets Micki Blenkush, James Cihlar, and Chavonn Williams Shen and Minnesota artists Ayub HajiOmar, Kate Halverson and Simon Huelsbeck.
Selected poems will be illustrated by selected artists to create an e-chapbook that will be presented at a family-friendly virtual reading event at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Visit facebook.com/events/2646226775707621 for complete Bright Light Stories in the night event information.