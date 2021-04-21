Carleton College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at Carleton’s Recreation Center, 501 Three Oaks Drive, Northfield. The clinic is open to the Northfield community and is a first-dose clinic to administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for those aged 18 and older. Appointments are required and can be made online at primarybio.com/r/carletonvax?registration_type=general.
Participants should follow all posted signage and enter through the doors on the northeast side of the building. Visitors are not permitted in other parts of the building and must remain in the vaccination clinic site or outside at all times while on campus. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and those who are actively in isolation or quarantine are not permitted to participate.
Questions about this clinic can be sent to communications@carleton.edu.