Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra presents “Serenade — Farewell to Summer,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Odd Fellows Park Pavilion, 1011 Forest Ave., Northfield.
After almost two years without rehearsals and concerts, CVRO is ecstatic to return to the stage. This outdoor concert will feature new and old favorites such as "Over the Rainbow," "Russian Sailor's Dance," "Moon River" and the "Carmen Overture."
Orchestra founder and conductor, Paul Niemisto says, “This is a highly anticipated happening among both the musicians and our many supporters. It'll be great to be together again, making music.”
This concert is presented free of charge. Free will donations will be accepted (suggested donation, $15). Please bring a chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of exceptional music. This concert is happening outdoors, so wear a mask at your own discretion. The CVRO is a program of the Northfield Arts Guild.