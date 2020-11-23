The Northfield High School Chess Team wrapped up its fall season by participating in the Twin Cities High School, South East Division, League Individual Tournament. Northfield had a fantastic showing in the silver division with William Beaumaster winning the first place trophy, Nic Patterson taking fourth place and Nathaniel Dahl scored the sixth place medal.
The meet was held virtually via the Chess platform Lichess. The players met at the High School and cheered each other on throughout the day. Other participants in the silver division include Wyatt Barber, Linus Rachuba and Dade Holland. Northfield also had two players compete in the gold division: Reuben Menk and senior Caelan Bratland.
Bratland has been playing with the Northfield High School Chess Club since he was in sixth grade. He has been a steady player for seven years as a consistent contributor to the success of the Northfield Chess Team. The Northfield High School Chess Team Advisor is Rebecca Messer and Assistant Coach is David Ludescher.