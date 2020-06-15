For nearly 20 years, Northfield Public Library, Northfield Public Schools — Community Services and the city of Northfield have partnered to offer a free, diverse, all-ages performance series in Northfield parks. Attendees spread picnic blankets; many peruse the bookmobile, and kids dance and jump to the music. Books & Stars has become a community tradition.
A press release states the tradition continues this year, albeit in altered format. Bands will perform in Northfield on the library’s patio facing Third Avenue, and concerts will be livestreamed to the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/northfieldpubliclibrary. While listeners are welcome to bring chairs and listen to the concert in person, social distancing must be observed. The patio will be closed to all but performers and staff.
“We anticipate most viewers will watch from their homes or yards, but it was important to us to tie these concerts to our Northfield community and the library,” said Youth Services Librarian Emily Lloyd.
This year’s Books & Stars lineup includes Salsa del Soul Wednesday, Six Still Standing on June 24, The Fairlanes on July 8, Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band on July 15 and Patchouli & Terra Guitarra on July 22.
Performances are made possible by The Friends and Foundation of Northfield Public Library, SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating), and the voters of Minnesota through grants from the MN State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.