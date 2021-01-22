U.S. Rep. Angie Craig encourages families across Minnesota’s Second Congressional District to show appreciation for servicemembers by making homemade Valentine’s Day cards.
Rep. Craig said, “I’m excited to continue my Valentines for Veterans program this year to show gratitude to the brave folks who’ve served our country. I’m glad that we can continue this tradition despite the COVID-19 pandemic to say thank you and bring a smile to the faces of our bravest neighbors.”
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 12, after which Rep. Craig will deliver the cards to veterans in Minnesota’s Second District. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to Rep. Craig’s Burnsville office at 12940 Harriet Ave. S, Suite 238 Burnsville, MN 55337.