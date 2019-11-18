A press release states that for 17 years people have commented that the Nine Lessons and Carols concerts, presented by I Cantanti Chamber Choirs, is a fantastic way to begin the Christmas season. The first performance will be at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Carleton Chapel, Winona Street, Northfield. A second performance will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Modeled after the annual Christmas Eve performance at King's College in Cambridge, England, the concert features nine Biblical readings recounting the Christmas story from Old and New Testament readings. Each reading is followed by choral selections or carols which elaborate the text.
The release states the mixed choir and women’s choir will perform. There are also opportunities for the audience to sing along on familiar carols.
A voluntary exit offering will be taken. This year, donors of $25 or more will receive a copy of Le Donne’s recently released CD, "Missa Femina and Carols for Christmas and the New Year."
The release states the activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.