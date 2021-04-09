Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa is seeking young adult applicants for a variety of summer AmeriCorps positions in Rochester and Mankato.
A press release states the Conservation Corps engages youth and young adults in "meaningful service, leadership development, and environmental stewardship throughout the Midwest." AmeriCorps members serve directly with nonprofit organizations, like Conservation Corps, to tackle what are seen as the nation’s most pressing challenges. Members join to give back to their communities while gaining a foundation of career and life-skills.
For those ages 18 to 25, the summer AmeriCorps opportunities begin in May and end in August or December with Conservation Corps’ main Field Crew program.
"Field Crews serve outdoors restoring habitat, managing natural resources, and occasionally responding to natural disasters or community needs," the release states. "Members gain technical skills and earn certifications to support environmental stewardship. Benefits include a monthly stipend, health insurance, and forbearance on student loans during the service term. Upon completion of the summer term, members receive an AmeriCorps education award – up to $2,321 – that can be used for future tuition or existing student loans."
To apply or learn more, see conservationcorps.org/apply.