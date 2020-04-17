It’s spring and to help the season along the Northfield Library is distributing free garden seed packets from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, April 20 and from 3 to 5 p.m. Distribution will be outdoors on the Carnegie Porch at the Library, 210 Washington Street, while supplies last with social distancing practices followed. All available seeds were packed and sealed in 2019 and earlier.
A press release states starting seeds in pots is inexpensive and provides a few extra precious weeks of growing time. Gardening maven Katie Hoskinson will be on hand to answer questions you may have about starting seeds and supplementary print information provided.
Contact Jamie Stanley at Jamie.Stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us for further information.