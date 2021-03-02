The following students were named to the academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
High honor list
Northfield — Kalista Dahle, Zoe Ideker, Sarah Skroch, Chase Thomas and Dylan Warner
Honor list
Dundas — Emma Clayton
Northfield — Colin Bue, Taylor Ernste, Skylar Jeppesen, Alexander Peterson, Jackson Rossmiller, William Shelby, Luke Fradgley and Zachary Waldemar
To be eligible for the high honor list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average and earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.