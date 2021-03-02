The following students were named to the academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:

High honor list 

Northfield — Kalista Dahle, Zoe Ideker, Sarah Skroch, Chase Thomas and Dylan Warner

Honor list 

Dundas — Emma Clayton

Northfield — Colin Bue, Taylor Ernste, Skylar Jeppesen, Alexander Peterson, Jackson Rossmiller, William Shelby, Luke Fradgley and Zachary Waldemar

To be eligible for the high honor list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average and earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

