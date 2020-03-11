Christ in the Passover: An Interactive Experience will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 3 at Northfield Evangelical Free Church, 5600 110th St. E, Northfield.
RSVP’s are requested by March 26.
"This powerful, interactive experience, led by Liz Goldstein of Jews for Jesus, will illustrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples," a press release states.
"Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome for this unforgettable, thought-provoking experience. Call Northfield Evangelical Free Church at 507-663-0133 or visit NORTHFIELDEFC.ORG for more information. RSVP bit.ly/ChristInPassover"