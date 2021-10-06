Rice County's Meg Wiebe is one of 17 Minnesota 4-H'ers to be named a 4-H agriculture ambassadors
From plants to livestock, this dedicated team of youth serve as statewide representatives for agriculture and the Minnesota 4-H program. Agriculture ambassadors work as a team to promote agriculture and 4-H in a positive way. They represent a diverse group of 4-H projects and programs and are selected for a one or two-year term.
For more information on the 4-H Agriculture Ambassadors, contact Brian McNeill at mcnei006@umn.edu.