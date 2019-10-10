Post Consumer Brands will celebrate two milestone anniversaries and plans to honor the community on Saturday in Northfield.
Due to weather, the event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dundas Dome. The celebration was originally slated for Ames Mill Park.
A press release states the event comes as the company celebrates 100 years for the Malt-O-Meal brand and 125 years for the Post brand.
“Post Consumer Brands will host an anniversary event to thank its employees, friends and neighbors in Northfield, a community that has been home to the Malt-O-Meal brand since 1927,” the release states. “The event will include a free community breakfast featuring a variety of the company’s cereals, a $25,000 donation to the Northfield Schools Food Program, and a carnival with inflatables, games and more, along with local food trucks for members of the community to enjoy.”