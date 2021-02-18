COVID vaccination continues at Northfield Hospital + Clinics. All appointments are booked for Friday, Feb. 19.
NH+C will be vaccinating 300 people on Friday, Feb. 19. At this time, appointments are being scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
NH+C is contacting people 73 and older, in order of age (oldest first). Supply continues to be limited. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Please do not call.
Current patients of NH+C are contacted by phone call and text. Current patients do not need to contact NH+C to get on this list.
Current patients of Allina Clinic in Northfield who have been Northfield Hospital patients are contacted based on Allina criteria. Allina contacts its eligible patients by phone call or email with further instructions. All Allina patients continue to be eligible for randomized vaccinations at Allina’s own vaccination hubs.
Those who are not an NH+C patient or Allina patient and live in NH+C’s service area and meet age and other criteria may sign up on a waitlist. Appointments are offered based on age, oldest first. Fill out the form here: COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist Form.
NH+C works in collaboration with county Public Health agencies to vaccinate 1a healthcare workers and 1b workers, including teachers.
Staff encourage you to seek other options for vaccine, too. Register at Minnesota’s new Vaccine Connector: vaccineconnector.mn.gov. Minnesotans 18 and older can complete the online form. The Vaccine Connector will:
• Alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine
• Connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment
• Notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area
Insurance and identification are not needed. Learn more at MN COVID-19 Vaccine Connector FAQs. NH+C’s goal is to vaccinate people in the local community as efficiently as possible with the limited vaccine available at this time.