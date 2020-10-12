solar tour

U.S. 2nd District Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota; and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minnesota, visited the Holden family at Eastgate Farms Community Solar Garden Sunday on Sunday during a tour of the area. The women are seeking reelection to Congress. As part of the tour, Craig and Smith also visited Al-Corn in Claremont and Clearway Community Community Solar Garden. (Photo courtesy of Dorothea Hrossowyc) 

 

 By SAM WILMES samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com
Load comments