A documentary film exploring queer identity in a Mexican tradition takes place Oct. 27 at Carleton College.
A press release states “The Chunta: Tradition Transformed” takes place at 7 p.m. at Boliou Hall 104 with Director Genevieve Roudane. The event is free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the college with support from with the Center for Community and Civic Engagement, The Endowed Fund for Academic Programs for LGBT Studies, women and gender studies, Carleton College class of 1957 and Latin American studies.