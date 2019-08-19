Interactive approaches to aging well will be presented this fall in an approximately 10-week course in Northfield.
The Aging Mastery Program, planned from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 16 through Nov. 18 at FiftyNorth, is described in a press release as “a comprehensive, interactive approach to aging well that includes topics like exercise, nutrition, finances, advance care planning, healthy relationships and others.
Anyone interested in registering can do so at www.fiftynorth.org or at 507-664-3700. Participation costs $50, and there is a $15 materials fee.
The program, described as a 10-week course for adults 55 years old and up, covers different topics every week by people with extensive knowledge.
“The central philosophy of the program is the belief that even modest lifestyle changes can produce impactful results,” the release states. “As life expectancy continues to increase, it’s even more important to focus on living better and remaining independent as we age.”