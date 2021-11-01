If you want to be guaranteed a Northfield Rotary 2021 Turkey Trot T-shirt, the deadline for early registration is Friday, Nov. 5.
All registrations through that date are guaranteed a long-sleeve 2021 T-shirt. The cost is $25 per participant. Registrations after Nov. 5 are $25, but the T-shirt is not included. If you would like to register electronically (either as an individual or a group), visit northfieldrotary.ticketspice.com/2021-northfield-rotary-turkey-trot. Registrations will also be accepted Thanksgiving Day at the Weitz Center between 8 and 9 a.m.
Following a one-year COVID imposed hiatus, runners of all levels, walkers, parents with kids in strollers and dog owners walking their best friends are invited to join in the fun. The chip-timed 5K event begins at 9 a.m. sharp at the Carleton College Weitz Center on Third Street between College and Winona. Awards will be given to the top male and female runners. Vaccination is strongly encouraged for all participants who are eligible.
For runner convenience shirts and race bibs can be picked up for those that register as a team (three or more) by an appointed team captain on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Weitz Center. Masks are required in all Carleton College buildings.
For those who will not be in Northfield physically on Thanksgiving Day but still want to support the event, Rotary offers a “free range” option at $29 a participant. Register your team by the Nov. 5 deadline and we will send you your shirts. You can run in solidarity with the Northfield event at your own convenience.
The Northfield Rotary Turkey Trot is Northfield’s unofficial homecoming for the 1000-plus runners and walkers who participate each year. This year’s event will benefit several Rotary programs, including youth exchange, polio eradication, and a number of Northfield Rotary’s international projects.
For more information, go to rotary.org.