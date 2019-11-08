The Northfield Human Rights Commission is seeking nominees for its annual Human Rights Award by Dec. 6.
A press release states that to be considered for this award, a nominee should be a local individual, group or organization that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to the advancement of human rights in the Northfield area, either through volunteer or professional efforts.
"The Human Rights Commission seeks a balanced and diverse slate of nominees that contribute to the cause of human rights in a variety of ways," the release states. "All nominations should include a brief biography of the candidate as well as the reasons the nominee should receive consideration for the award.
Nomination forms are available from and may be returned to the Administration Office at City Hall, 801 Washington St., or Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. The form is also available on the city’s website, ci.northfield.mn.us/hrc
The award will be presented during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration, which starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Emmaus Church in Northfield.
Recipients from the past five years include Community Action Center (2019), Jennifer Lompart (2018), Father Dennis Dempsey (2017), Susan Sanderson (2016), The Key (2015), and Sharon Gates Hull (2014).