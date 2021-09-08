Are wildlife habitat, clean rivers and lakes and healthy natural areas important for you as a landowner? If so, there are ways that you can preserve wild lands for future generations.
One of Minnesota’s seven Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Cannon River drains nearly 1 million diverse acres of agricultural and forest land before emptying into the Mississippi River at Red Wing. It’s estimated that today less than 5% of its land is publicly accessible and only 18% of the landscape remains as natural habitat.
Clean River Partners is working with the Trust for Public Land and Great River Greening to protect, restore, and enhance high priority wildlife habitat within the Cannon River Watershed.
The Trust for Public Land will have acquisition funding for the permanent protection of vulnerable lands while Minnesota Land Trust currently has conservation easement funding available to protect natural resources through retained private ownership. Additionally, Great River Greening has acquired funding to restore and enhance habitats on protected public lands.
As part of the Cannon River Watershed Habitat Protection and Restoration Program since 2011, seven new Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and a new Aquatic Management Area have been created and six other WMAs have been expanded, permanently protecting more than 2,700 acres of high quality habitat within the Cannon River Watershed. Habitat restorations and enhancements began in 2018, and to date, 60 acres have been completed and more than 450 acres of habitat improvements are underway. These protected and restored places now provide valued habitat for a wide variety of wildlife, and offer quality outdoor experiences such as hiking, hunting, bird watching and fishing for all of us now and for future generations. Funding for these efforts is provided from the Outdoor Heritage Fund to restore, protect, and enhance Minnesota's wetlands, prairies, forests, and habitat for fish, game, and wildlife.
Contact Alan Kraus, Conservation Program Manager at alan@cleanriverpartners.org or at 507-786-3913 for more information.