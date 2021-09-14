The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house to collect public comments and share information on proposed sunfish regulation changes for Shields Lake in Rice County.
The DNR section of Fisheries holds an in-person open house in Rice County and one open house in the Twin Cities metro area to cover all proposals as part of the statutory process.
The purpose of the proposed change is to protect and improve sunfish angling and size.
If adopted, the special regulation will reduce the daily limit for sunfish on Shields Lake from 20 to 5.
The open house will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Faribault Community Center’s Peterson Room. It is located at 15 W. Division St. in Faribault.
The statewide open house takes place from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.
If adopted, the special regulation will go into effect March 1, 2022.
Comments can also be made online by visiting mndnr.gov/sunfish and taking the online survey. Calls to the Waterville area fisheries office will be accepted at 507-497-1820, and emailed comments can be directed to waterville.fisheries@state.mn.us.