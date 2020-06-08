The Motor Vehicle Office will close from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
A press release states the change in office hours is made to "better serve the needs of customers, manage expectations and provide excellent customer service." The office closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. Staff serve walk-in customers starting at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Finance Director Brenda Angelstad said, “Please plan ahead and arrive by 1 p.m. if you expect to be served by 1:30. If you cannot arrive by 1, please plan to come back after 2:30.”
Employees and the public must follow CDC and state guidelines, including maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet apart, using facial coverings if unable to maintain physical distancing requirements, and staying home if sick.
The release states drivers have until the last day of the expiration month to renew their vehicle registration. Drivers must display registration stickers by the 10th day of the following month. Minnesota law automatically extends the expiration of any driver’s license, ID card or permit that would have expired between March 12 and July 31 to August 31.
Contact Angelstad at 507-645-3016 or Brenda.Angelstad@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.