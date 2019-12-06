St. Olaf College and Carleton College made their annual donation to the city of Northfield Tuesday.
A press release states this year’s donation is $160,000, split by the two colleges.
St. Olaf Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Janet Hanson and Carleton Vice President and Treasurer Fred Rogers presented the donation to Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig.
The release states nearly 5,000 college students from the two colleges call Northfield home for the academic year. Northfield provides students with restaurants, shopping, and emergency and professional services. Students enjoy local employment, internships, and volunteer opportunities that expand their academic experience.
"Likewise, the community benefits from the students and visitors St. Olaf and Carleton bring to Northfield," the release states. "The students at both colleges are significant consumers and clients for local businesses, and provide countless volunteer hours for local schools and organizations. Their parents and family members also visit Northfield regularly to attend opening week festivities, athletic competitions, student recitals, music concerts, academic award ceremonies and commencement weekends. These visitors, as well as the thousands of prospective students and their families who visit the two colleges each year, frequent local hotels, restaurants, and shops.
Carleton and St. Olaf also invite local residents to experience athletic, art and musical offerings at both colleges. Most of these are free and open to the public.
The colleges are two of the largest employers in Northfield. Carleton and St. Olaf employ more than 1,500 people combined.