Dakota Electric Association has canceled its annual meeting due to COVID-19, but board elections will continue as usual with ballots to be mailed on April 12.
A press release states members can vote online dakotaelectric.com using the electronic passcode included with the ballot, or by mailing the ballot in the postage-paid envelope to Survey and Ballot Systems. Ballots must be received by noon on April 29 to be counted. Ballots should not be dropped off or mailed to Dakota Electric Association’s office.
Following are the candidates running for four seats on the board of directors:
- District 1: Jerry Pittman, Lakeville, incumbent, and Kevin Grass, Burnsville
- District 2: Clay Van De Bogart, Lakeville, incumbent and Michael Hanninen, Lakeville
- District 3: Kenneth Danner, Apple Valley, incumbent, and Jarod Griswold, Apple Valley
- District 4: Judy Kimmes, Hampton, incumbent; Vijendra (VJ) Agarwal, Inver Grove Heights; Michael Cahn, Rosemount; Philip Hernick, Eagan; and Paula Overby, Eagan
Directors are elected by membership vote to serve three-year terms on the 12-person board of directors. Also, on the ballot is a bylaw change that provides guidance for the removal of a director who passed away or is incapacitated.
This year, ballots will not be able to be brought to the annual meeting since the annual meeting has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The election results will be available on Dakota Electric’s website during the afternoon on April 29.