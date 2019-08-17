The following Northfield students were selected to perform with the Minnesota Music Educators Association's All-State music groups during a weeklong camp ending Aug. 10: in choir, Robby Swenson, Dallas Green, Haakon Rustad and Peder Lindell; in band, Ben Reister and Martin Brice; in orchestra, Annika Richardson and Ryan Mibus.
NHS musicians perform with All-State Ensembles
