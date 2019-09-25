McGruff Safe Kids Identification kits for school children are now available from law enforcement agencies throughout Dakota County and nearby communities.
According to a press release, Dakota Electric Association, a member-owned electric cooperative, provides local law enforcement agencies throughout Dakota County, Northfield and Cannon Falls with McGruff identification kits. Police officers will distribute the kits to classrooms if a teacher makes a request. The release states a visit by a police officer presents a good opportunity for children to learn about public safety from a respected source.
The National Crime Prevention Council endorses the McGruff kits. Each kit contains a personal identification section, complete with a fingerprinting kit, to help parents keep an up-to-date file on their child.
Any teacher interested in having kits distributed to their class will need to contact their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with questions about the program may call Brenda Kadlec at 651-463-6234.