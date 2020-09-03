The city of Northfield is seeking applicants to fill a volunteer position for a vacancy on the city’s Charter Commission. The vacancy is for a term that expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Visit ci.northfield.mn.us/101/Charter-Commission for additional information on the Charter Commission and a link to the online application.
A press release states any registered Northfield voter may submit an application. No person is disqualified from serving on the Charter Commission by reason of holding any other elective or appointive office other than judicial.
Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 21. Paper applications are available at the Northfield Public Library or by contacting Sara Kavitz, administrative associate/deputy city clerk, at 507-645-3060 or via email at sara.kavitz@ci.northfield.mn.us.