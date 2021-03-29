The Cleland Farm of Northfield (established in 1871) has been recognized by the Minnesota Farm Bureau as a recipient of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2021.
A press release states the commemorative certificate, signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap, will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. Information on all Sesquicentennial Farm families will be available online at fbmn.org.